Yucatan develops plan to convert sargasso into biogas

Merida, Sep. 3 (Notimex).- Researchers from the Renewable Energy Unit under of the Center for Cientific Research of Yucatán (CICY, for its acronym in Spanish) developed a methodology to produce biogas (methane) in order to take advantage of the accumulated sargassum on the coasts of Yucatan and the Mexican Caribbean.

The researcher of the Renewable Energy Unit of the CICY, Raúl Tapia Tussel, explained in an interview that this work began a little over a year ago, when it was observed that this ecological problem was increasing.

The specialist explained that this work was carried out under a multidisciplinary scheme and announced that the process for the production of gas consists, first, in collecting the sargassum on the beach, removing the sand and salt, and dehydrating it to put it in contact with the fungus Trametes hirsuta, a local microorganism isolated from rotting wood and capable of degrading lignin in these algae.

"It is important to eliminate lignin in sargassum since it is a polymer that makes it difficult for microorganisms to access it and turn it into a biofuel. For example, the one we collected in the Gulf has 15 to 17 percent of this compound," he added.

He indicated that during the process this fungus breaks the walls of structures of the macroalgae, to leave exposed compounds such as cellulose and unicellulose, which will later pass to a reactor, in which, with the help of climatic conditions and an inoculum (bacterial consortium), will convert the sargasso in methane gas.

He also stated that this work is at the laboratory level and that now it will be sought to scale the study to a greater volume.

"At the laboratory level we have obtained about 104 liters of gas per kilogram of volatile sargasso solid (compounds already degraded), we have a higher fuel yield with the pre-treatment of the fungus Trametes hirsuta up to 30 percent," he said.

Finally, he pointed out that the biogas obtained from sargasso (methane) could be used, due to its characteristics, even as fuel for cars, however, he assured that his performance in prototypes has to be verified. He also shared that bio-ethanol can be obtained from sargasso.

This scientific work was published by the international magazine Energy, in which Drs. Raúl Tapia Tussel, Julio Ávila-Arias, Jorge Domínguez Maldonado, David Valero, Edgar Olguin-Maciel, Daisy Pérez-Brito and Liliana Alzate-Gaviria collaborated, among others.















