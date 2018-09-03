Water lily to be used in the making of disposable utensils





Mexico, Sep. 3 (Notimex).- Researchers from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG, for its acronym in Spanish) develop a line of disposable products made from water lily.

These developments are part of the "Lily-ware" project, and was presented as part of the work of the Study US program of the Bilateral Forum on Higher Education, Innovation and Research (FOBESII, for its acronym in Spanish), in which they received recognition from the State University of Arizona.

Omar Cristian Vargas González, academic from the University Center of the South (CUSur, for its acronym in Spanish) under UdeG, explained that with these products they seek to replace the use of plastic with a product that degrades in 90 days, as well as collaborate with the cleaning of the Zapotlán lagoon.

He explained that these products are disposable cutlery: spoon, fork and knife. "We plan to make containers for food, bags and biodegradable cans in 90 days and compostable to decompose with high organic nutrients," he said.

He stressed that with the project they help to clean the Zapotlán lagoon, to use the lily that is currently being thrown away or incinerated and replace the current plastic products with disposables.

He added that now they are working on the intellectual register and on the prototypes of products that they will offer.

In a statement, the university informed that Miroslava Pineda Rodríguez from the University Center for Social Sciences and Humanities (CUCSH, for its acronym in Spanish) and José Alejandro Mendoza García from Los Altos University Center (CUAltos, for its acronym in Spanish) also participate in this project.

The scientists intend to start at the three university centers to which the academics participating in the project belong, to subsequently establish a higher production line and be able to sell the product in the State.

This project focuses on water lily, although there are several investigations with other biological elements that have a more rapid degradation.

In addition to that lily option, the avocado seed is used to make these products. "We are going to start with the water lily to solve a contamination problem, but then we want to move on to another type of material that allows replacing the plastic," explained Vargas González.

He reported that his intention is to create a laboratory for students to contribute to develop a more elaborate product.

