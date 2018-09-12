UNAM Expands infrastructure to analyze biofuels quality





Mexico, Sep. 12 (Notimex).- The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM, for its acronym in Spanish) is expanding its scientific horizons in the area of ​​bioenergetics and ecotechnology, by inaugurating new infrastructure in the Ecosystems and Sustainability Research Institute (IIES, for its acronym in Spanish), Morelia campus.

In this first stage, the building has five laboratories: Biodiesel and Water; of Innovation and Evaluation of Biomass Stoves; of Technology and Rural Innovation; of Design, Modeling and Simulation, and Ecotechnological Housing.

It will also accommodate the Cluster of Solid Biofuels, which promotes projects of the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT, for its acronym in Spanish) and the Ministry of Energy, in addition to the Ecotechnologies Unit and the National Laboratory for Ecotechnology and Sustainability Research (Lanies, for its acronym in Spanish).

Also, according to information from the UNAM Gazette, there will be three additional working groups: the Analysis of Sustainability and Public Policies of Solid Biofuels; the group on Supply and Demand of Biomass Resources and another one on Analysis of the Impacts of Ecotechnologies.

Omar Masera Cerutti, academic coordinator of the projects carried out in the building, affirmed that in Mexico the energy transition is promoted to renewable sources, which is why it is necessary to ensure the quality and efficiency of the technologies that are disseminated in the country, as well as the long-term use of the various devices.

"Here we work to generate these conditions, so that industry and consumers use these energies in a broader way and with guarantees about their performance," explained the specialist.

He exemplified that in the Cluster of Solid Biofuels research is carried out to innovate in the use of biofuels such as firewood, charcoal and pellets (fuel obtained from various types of biomass such as chips, sawdust or bark to form small granules that can burn efficiently) to generate heat and electricity.

While in the Laboratory of Innovation and Evaluation of Biomass Stoves, the emissions of different types of efficient stoves of biomass are analyzed, in comparison with the stoves that are used in rural areas.

The academic of the highest house of studies said that this new stage involved researchers, academics and undergraduate and graduate students, as well as specialists from other institutions such as the National School of Higher Studies, Morelia campus, and the Materials Research Institute.

The Center for Research in Environmental Geography and the Institute of Renewable Energies, and civil society organizations such as the Interdisciplinary Group of Appropriate Rural Technology.

NTX/MSG/LCH/JCG