UNAM creates digital platform on North America and its links

Mexico, Sep. 1 (Notimex).- The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM, for its acronym in Spanish) presented the digital platform MiCISAN, Institutional Repository of the Research Center on North America (CISAN, for its acronym in Spanish), unique in the world for the specialty of its contents.

According to a statement from the institution, the director of CISAN, Graciela Martinez-Zalce, explained that the purpose of the repository is to position itself in the region as a leader in specialized research on North America and its relationship with the world.

She explained that a repository is an essential element that any institution should have, because "if publishing is the first step to preserve knowledge, put it together in one place and with the necessary information to be found, represents the creation of a sense of identity".

The CISAN will host its history in a centralized digital platform of open access, free, with national and international interoperability; it will show the knowledge and interdisciplinary analysis developed around the United States and Canada, as well as their relationship with Mexico, and the three nations with the rest of the world.

Martinez-Zalce indicated that for its creation, the funds were received from the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt, for its acronym in Spanish) and she met with the interdisciplinary team.

The result is access to nearly five thousand information resources described in detail, books, notebooks and the journals Voices of Mexico and North America; the MiCISAN metadata manual was also developed for the documentary description, first of its kind and to be published electronically.







