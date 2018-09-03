Two Emiratis to be first Arabs on International Space Station





Dubai, Sep. 3 (Notimex).- The Emiratis Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Nayadi will be the first Arab astronauts to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), officially announced today by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Today we announce our first astronauts on the International Space Station: Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Nayadi. Hazza and Sultan represent all young Arabs and the pinnacle of the ambitions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," said Bin Rashih.

In a message on his official Twitter account, the ruler of Dubai stressed that Al Mansouri and Al Nayadi will be the first Arab astronauts to go to the international space base, after being chosen from 4,022 applications, according to a report from the Gulf site. News

In a later tweet, the sheik recalled that EAU has the "only Mars exploration program in the region", in addition to a fully operational satellite manufacturing capacity and an astronaut program ... "The secret is our young Arab people and their capabilities," he stressed.

The crown prince of the UAE also congratulated the astronauts in a message on Twitter, in which he highlighted the ambitious plans that the small emirate has to join the United States, Russia and China in the space race.

"In the same way that there are no limits in space, our ambitions to achieve greater achievements for our country have no limits: great confidence in our youth to carry out the banner of innovation, achievement and excellence," he said.

The United Arab Emirates is promoting an ambitious space program, which includes the launch of its first local satellite, KhalifaSat, next October from Japan and a probe to Mars in 2020, with a view to colonizing the planet in 2117 with some 600 thousand inhabitants.

