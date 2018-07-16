Tourists to leave 378 thousand million pesos during holidays

Mexico, Jul. 16 (Notimex).- National and foreign tourists will leave an economic income of 378 billion pesos during the summer holiday season 2018, estimated the president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur, for its acronym in Spanish), José Manuel López Campos.

He explained that revenues represent an increase of 4.0 percent compared to the same period of 2017, when companies captured 363 thousand 500 million pesos.

The leader of the business leadership said that in this holiday season 67.3 million people will be mobilized in the country, which will represent an increase of 2.8 percent over the same period last year.

The behavior of this vacation is atypical due to the recent elections, delaying the departure of citizens to various destinations, and the appreciation of the peso will encourage trips of Mexicans abroad and tranquility in the country, said in a statement.

By announcing the main economic figures for the holiday period - from July 9 to August 19, he pointed out that almost 49 million 700 thousand will be Mexicans out of the total number of vacationers and will make a total expenditure of 331 billion pesos, an outlay per person of six thousand 660 pesos on average during the period.

It is also expected that some 17 million 600 thousand foreigners visit the country and that they generate an economic income of 47 billion pesos, with an individual consumption of 2,670 pesos, Lopez Campos said.

He noted that in Rivieras Maya and Nayarita, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Manzanillo, Veracruz, Puerto Progreso, Huatulco, Tampico and Puerto Escondido beaches, among others, will have hotel occupancy close to 90 percent.

Likewise, it foresees a significant influx of visitors to different colonial cities, such as Morelia, Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Durango, Querétaro, Mérida and Puebla, among others, and to the more than 100 Magic Towns existing in the national territory.

The president of Concanaco Servytur emphasized that the holiday seasons of summer, Easter and December, in addition to the "days off" that are presented in the year, represent the most important periods for companies in the tourism industry in the country.

Therefore, he said that work is being done in a coordinated manner with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco, for its acronym in Spanish) in the supervision operations implemented during the holiday season, in order to avoid abuses in the commercialization of goods and services that affect passers-by.



NTX/CTS/RMN/TURISMO15/JCG