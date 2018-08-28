Starbucks opens shop operated by seniors in Mexico





Mexico, Aug. 28 (Notimex).- The coffee chain Starbucks opened its first branch in Mexico and Latin America operated entirely by seniors, to give employment opportunities to this segment of the population.

The general director of the company, Christian Gurría, said that currently has about seven thousand "partners" in the country, of which 65 are older adults, however the goal is to increase this base of workers to be 120 for the next year.

In an interview with Notimex he pointed out that although the chain already serves the young segment with their first job, education programs, very clear career plans and opportunities, they were looking for a job inclusion program that could be replicated.

He explained that beyond the business topic, in this initiative there is a greater value, which is social, by giving seniors the opportunity to have a job.

To achieve this program, the chain had to contemplate certain conditions to ensure the safety of the elderly, such as one floor branches, lower the shelves to avoid accidents and different schedules.

In addition to having additional benefits to those that provide their normal workers, such as insurance for major medical expenses, two days off and a working day of 6.5 hours.

The chain also undertook a process of raising awareness on the subject of interaction of the elderly, since the profile of the staff of the stores is young people and students.

"It took us two years to land the best scheme to contribute to the elderly community in Mexico, opening the doors of our stores to senior baristas was not a goal, it was an act of congruence with the inclusion philosophy of Starbucks," said Gurria.

Since 2011, the chain has worked hand in hand with the National Institute for Older Persons (Inapam, for its acronym in Spanish) in the design of a pilot program to provide adequate working conditions for adults.

Later, in 2013, Starbucks and the institute signed an employment relationship agreement, with the objective of continuing to offer opportunities for this group of the population.

