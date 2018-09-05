Scientists develop algorithm to predict disease risks





Mexico, Sep. 5 (Notimex).- Researchers from Stanford University developed a new algorithm that can predict the risk of various diseases, mainly abdominal aortic aneurysm, a common cardiovascular disease that requires timely diagnosis and care.





This breakthrough was made possible by combining information from the genome sequence and people's health records, according to a statement from the institution.





The method of the specialists of the Faculty of Medicine uses a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.





According to the information from that house of studies, the algorithm has only been used to predict the probability of abdominal aortic aneurysm, but when deciphering molecular nuances, the method could be effective in predicting any complex genetic disease.





Scientists and health care providers use genetic tests to look for DNA sequences that may correspond to an increased risk of a particular condition.





The researchers' method, coordinated by Michael Snyder, professor and director of genetics at Stanford University, looks for a series of complex mutational patterns, and how those genetic errors affect people's health and the risk of disease.





It is not often that one, two or even a handful of genes are the only ones responsible for a condition; it is likely that they are several and, therefore, the new algorithm can identify them.





The developed method is based on an algorithm called Hierarchical Estimation of Agnostic Learning, which was obtained from the analysis of genomic data of 268 patients with abdominal aortic aneurysm, and information of the genes that were found mutated in the population.





The algorithm identified 60 genes that were hyper mutated in patients with this condition; some genes played a role in the function of blood vessels and others were associated with the regulation of immune function. This means, experts added, that it is a complex disease.







