Museum of Natural History invites the public to know Mars

Mexico, Nov. 23 (Notimex) .- The MMinistry of the Environment (Sedema, for its acronym in Spanish) of Mexico City opened two temporary exhibitions at the Natural History Museum: "A lo Marciano, un vistazo al planeta rojo", inspired by the Mars series, by National Geographic, and "Traces and tracks, tracks of life in nature".

The first exhibition is inspired by the work published in 1952 by Isaac Asimov, "A lo marciano" (The Martian Way), which shows a selection of high resolution images of the surface of that planet, made from photographs of the expedition Mars Express.

This expedition launched the first probe of the European Space Agency to another planet and the photographs were captured by a group of 40 researchers from 33 institutions and nations, led by Gerhard Neukum.

Compared to Earth, Mars has only 10 percent of its volume and on its surface can be located immense volcanoes, canyons, valleys, craters and mountains, as it is possible to appreciate in the photographs that are exposed.

This exhibition is inspired by the successful series "Mars" of National Geographic, based on the book by Stephen Petranek "How we live on Mars" that has, hypothetically, the first manned mission to Mars in 2033 and trying to colonize the red planet .

In as much, "Traces and tracks, tracks of life in the nature", in its three sections invites the assistants to discover different aspects of the biology and the animal life, through the information that reveal their traces: tracks, burrows, shelters and feeding signs.

Both exhibitions are included in the ticket to the museum and will be open until 2019.

