Microalgae, tiny beings with diverse applications

Mexico, Sep. 11 (Notimex).- Microalgae are photosynthetic organisms capable of generating products such as oils, proteins, biodiesel, antioxidants and other food supplements, as well as being useful in the generation of bioactive products that promote good health.

Recent studies reveal that microalgae can be used in the search for antimicrobial agents, capable of inhibiting the proliferation of some bacteria.

Due to its importance, specialists from the Center for Biological Research of the Northwest (CIBNOR, for its acronym in Spanish) organized in coordination with the University of Almeria, Spain, the special course "Fundamentals on Bioreactors, Design and Implementation of Bioprocesses Applied to Microalgae Biotechnology".

The workshop was led by Bertha Olivia Arredondo and Norma Ochoa, who are doing research on microalgae. With them participated, Francisco Gabriel Acien Fernandez, of the Spanish university and expert in the design of bioreactor photo systems or containers sensitive to sunlight where the algae are grown.

Ancien Fernandez commented that microalgae are the origin of life in the sea and considered that although aquaculture has been used it as a primary food, perhaps that is not its only value.

Microalgae, he said, would help to lessen the effect of ocean acidification because they consume much of the carbon dioxide and supply more food biomass to trophic chains.

CIBNOR specialists are currently working on obtaining antimicrobial agents from extracts of microalgae, which are subjected to strains of Vibrio, a bacterium that has caused many problems in the shrimp population.

According to the specialists, "several of our microalgae extracts inhibited the growth of this bacterium. With this, we look for the possibility of generating a vaccine or patent and, eventually, introduce it to the field of human health ".

The course involved producers, researchers and national and international entrepreneurs, with previous knowledge in the cultivation of microalgae, with the aim of making this production a fertile field for the economy in Mexico.

