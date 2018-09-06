Mexico and China to promote social research from an academic area





Mexico, Sep. 6 (Notimex).- The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH, for its acronym in Spanish) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) will establish student exchange programs that will promote research in the social sciences.





By signing a modification agreement to a document signed in 2006, the institutions committed to increase their academic and professional dialogue.





The document was signed by the director of INAH, Diego Prieto Hernandez, and his counterpart of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Chen Xingcan, during an event held at the National Museum of Anthropology.





"The endorsement part of the universality, a premise that, in today's world, should guide all social research," said Diego Prieto, stating that the agreement marks a milestone in relations of bilateral collaboration, institutional and academic.





He recalled that, through cooperation between both agencies, INAH researchers participate in the Shanghai Archaeological Forum, a biannual event that distinguishes with the SAF Award for the most important discoveries and archaeological projects in the world.





This award was granted in its first edition in 2013 to the Archaeological Research Project in the Pyramid of the Moon, in Teotihuacán; in 2015 to the Templo Mayor Project and the Tlalocan Project, and in 2017 to the Hoyo Negro Underwater Archeology Project.





The CASS has also recognized the Management Plan for Monte Albán, in Oaxaca, as a good conservation practice for sites inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).





"The cultures of China and Mexico have in common their longevity, the development towards complex societies, the tendency towards the extraordinary arts and, in many cases, their continuity up to the present time; conditions that are not recognized in other cultures of the world and that give us an additional reason to strengthen our formal ties, "said the general director of INAH.





For his part, Professor Chen Xingcan stressed the importance of the agreement to strengthen international links, and coincided with the head of INAH in the willingness of both offices to include in their dialogue areas of study such as ethnology, linguistics, history ethnicity and anthropology, among others.





The archaeologist Nelly Robles García, manager of the modifying agreement and who in recent years was part of the committee to deliver the SAF Award, indicated that CASS is currently developing archaeological research in Central American Pre-Hispanic cities, such as Copán, in Honduras.





In this regard, he asserted that the cooperation between the Chinese academy and the Honduran Institute of Anthropology and History (IHAH, for its acronym in Spanish), which includes student internships or professional stays in the field, can be replicated in archaeological sites in Mexico based on specific projects that emanate of the agreement endorsed.















NTX/VGV/ACJ/BBF