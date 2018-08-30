Mexicans develop customized 3D breast prostheses





Mexico, Aug. 30 (Notimex).- A Mexican company prints 3D breast prostheses customized for patients who have undergone mastectomies, which are made with environmentally friendly materials and at a low cost.

Proyecto Cali is the name of the firm that has been working for a year to find the ideal design for the impression of breast prostheses, through the use of thermoplastic polyurethane, a material that can be melted to create new pieces.

The founder of the company, Erik Muñoz Arellano explained that one of the advantages of the use of this raw material is its resistance to environments with hydrogen potential (pH) acid.

In an interview with the Information Agency of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt, for its acronym in Spanish), the student from the University of Guadalajara said that its composition helps to personalize the prosthesis, it can also be washed and its useful life is longer than five years.

Muñoz Arellano stressed that the creation of the design was made with the technology of the company inMateriis.

"We made a diagnosis to evaluate the scars caused by the mastectomies and with a three-dimensional scan we obtain an image of the thorax," he said.

"We also measure and weigh the healthy breast to obtain the information, which is then used to develop a design with the necessary characteristics and that can be printed," explained Erik Muñoz.

For his part, Alejandro Muñoz Arellano, another member of Proyecto Cali, said that the first prototypes were tested in a group of 300 volunteers.

In the first stage, patients were presented with a generic prosthesis, to observe the reaction to the product, and obtain information to improve the quality of the product.

In the next phase, with the improvements applied, the customized prostheses were tested, where they worked with five volunteers, whom they made pieces adapted to the specific characteristics of each mastectomy.

The emerging company is already processing the patent application to register the design of the prosthesis, the custom would cost between three thousand 500 and four thousand 500 pesos.

