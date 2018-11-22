Mexican student wins prize in congress on solar energy

Mexico, Nov. 22 (Notimex) .- Student Nidia Aracely Cisneros Cárdenas, from the University of Sonora, won the FastPitch contest, within the 7th Annual Solar Energy Student Congress, held in Oracle's Biosphere 2, Arizona (United States).

In a time of two minutes, Cisneros Cárdenas addressed outstanding aspects of her work in a poster with the topic "Experimental analysis of a CPV system based on a parabolic dish collector", corresponding to her master's thesis.

The issue is relevant because today we bet on solar energy to promote more sustainable processes for the production of electricity, explained the student of the first year of the doctorate in the Graduate of Engineering Sciences: Chemical Engineering of the University of Sonora.

It is the first time that a graduate student of that institution participates in the international scientific event oriented towards developments and exploration in the fields of renewable energy, science, technology and politics in the nexus between energy and water.

"Winning this award is very important to me because it positions the University of Sonora within the panorama of research development in the area of ​​solar energy," Cisneros Cárdenas said on the institution's website.

The research work was part of a Cemie-Sol project in which the universities of Sonora, Arizona, the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt, for its acronym in Spanish) contributed.

Nidia Aracely Cisneros thanked the support provided by the University of Sonora and its adviser, Professor Rafael Cabanillas López, as well as the teaching, administrative and technical personnel of the Energy area of ​​the graduate program.

At the congress, held from November 7 to 11, poster sessions were held, a rapid speech dynamic, a panel discussion on environmental policies, lectures on solar and water issues, and work in multidisciplinary study groups to solve specific problems related to the subject.

