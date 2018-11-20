Mexican to stay in France with anthropology and architecture project





Mexico, Nov. 20 (Notimex).- With his project on the identification of archetypes as tools for the design of public space, Omar Alberto Herrera García, a student at the Autonomous University of Querétaro (UAQ, for its acronym in Spanish), will conduct a research stay in the International City of the Arts Paris.

The young man in the Master of Architecture at the Faculty of Engineering will have a scholarship and will remain from January to March 2019. It stands out because his proposal was selected among 60 proposals from students from different countries, becoming the only Mexican who will participate in that stay in the European country.

In a statement, the UAQ informed that the student had the support of the University Extension Ministry, through the Artistic Residency Program of the Directorate of Innovation and Cultural Creativity.

Herrera García explained that his thesis is advised by the academic Guillermo López Domínguez and is focused on the use of anthropological observation and reflection that approximate the unconscious elements of the collective (context, individual and interaction between both) in order to identify archetypes for the design of public spaces.

Archetype, he pointed out, is an intuitive content immersed in the human psyche and transmitted by traditions and artistic elements in a particular context.

"The objective is to generate that observation, that mapping and that layout of the elements that make up the space and the sociocultural situation and of traditions as an external agent in order to nourish the experimental part of the thesis. Contrast the public space in Querétaro against that of Paris: the archetypes by which each one is governed are different, so it is interpreted unconsciously in the physical space", explained Herrera García.

Fausto García, head of the Artistic Residency Program at the UAQ, stressed that the program began in 2018 and aims to give the opportunity to university students who are artists and multidisciplinary creators to develop creative projects in other spaces and contexts to enrich their research with these national and international experiences.

"This residence will enrich his education, not only academically, but also his life experience, having the possibility of knowing another culture and facing another context. Sharing with creative researchers from many parts of the world, knowing their creative processes and their proposals, as well as having the opportunity to receive formal accompaniment from specialists on the subject, enhances the experience and, therefore, the result of the projects,"said Fausto García.

