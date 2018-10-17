Mexican scientists develop trawl gate for shrimp fishing

Mexico, Oct 17 (Notimex) - A group of researchers from various disciplines developed a trawl gate for shrimp fishing, which allows promoting the use of technology in this sector to contribute to the massive capture of the product.

The gate is made up of two mechanical wings and an expanding arm, which allows varying the angle of opening of the wings. In addition to the fact that the force of the fluid helps with the displacement of the system generating a better hydrodynamic performance, informed the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt, for its acronym in Spanish), through its information agency.

Josue Enriquez Zarate, specialist in mechanical design engineering by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM, for its acronym in Spanish), explained that with this development seeks to support Mexican fishermen, especially those of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

He explained that it is essential that local fishermen have technology that allows them to save energy and protect microecosystems, as they deteriorate by the current towing activities in fishing.

It was the staff of Technologies for Capture of the Regional Fisheries Research Center, led by master Saul Sarmiento Nafate, who designed the model of the gate.

With the support of the National Institute of Fishing and Aquaculture, the multidisciplinary team carried out a computational simulation that allows establishing the interaction of the water and the behavior of the gate in the sea, this through a tool that carries out an analysis of the fluid, aided by the theory of the finite element.

The design reached the drag and lift coefficients, which are the basic principles used in the aerodynamic and hydrodynamic context.

The innovation yielded positive results from the evaluation of the software at the simulation level, so the next stage consists in the construction of the gates on a real scale, since there is already a prototype model for testing at sea.

Enriquez Zarate informed that it corresponds to Inapesca to carry out the construction of these inputs, to begin to support the manufacture of the gates and distribute them in the shrimp fleet of the country. However, he emphasized "the first steps for development are already taken and that it is essential to support this important economic sector of the countryâ€�.


