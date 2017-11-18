Los Kings se recuperan y derrotan a los Trail Blazers 86-82

SACRAMENTO, California, EE.UU. (AP) — Willie Cauley-Stein anotó 13 de sus 22 puntos en el último cuarto y los Kings de Sacramento se recuperaron de una bochornosa derrota esta semana para imponerse 86-82 el viernes a los Trail Blazers de Portland.

Two days after losing by 46 points in Atlanta, the Kings held off the Blazers with one of their best defensive efforts of the season. Portland committed 18 turnovers and set a season low in scoring.

Cauley-Stein had started every game for Sacramento this season before coach Dave Joerger shuffled his lineup and put veteran Zach Randolph in at center.

Coming off the bench didn't seem to bother Cauley-Stein, who came on strong at the end. He scored 10 of the Kings' first 12 points in the fourth, including a pair of alley-oop dunks.

Portland stayed close and pulled to 82-80 on a pair of free throws from McCollum, but De'Aaron Fox's 3-pointer helped Sacramento hold on.

The Kings led by eight early in the second before Lillard brought the Blazers back within 42-41 at halftime.