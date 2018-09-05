Innovation in detection technologies and space image to be boosted





Mexico, Sep. 5 (Notimex).- The ATTRACT initiative will invest 17 million euros, destined to projects that develop innovative ideas in detection and image technologies in Europe.





The project will finance 170 innovative ideas that have the potential to reach the market to create products, services, companies and jobs based on new detection and image technologies.





In this sense, the European Southern Observatory (ESO), performs and operates cutting-edge terrestrial astronomical telescopes, and as an ATTRACT partner, it expects to benefit from advances in detectors.





"ATTRACT aims to create and implement mechanisms and a permanent channel to achieve this transformation in a systematic way," said ATTRACT Special Advisor Henry Chesbrough.





The call for ATTRACT funds is open to researchers and entrepreneurs of European organizations until October 31, 2018.





The 170 innovative projects funded by ATTRACT will have a year to develop their ideas, in this period, the teams will receive help to transform their disruptive technology into innovative advances, with a strong market potential.





The ESO indicates that among the future applications for society are: portable scanners for ambulatory treatment; sensors to help people with visual disabilities to move in a better way.





In addition to sensor networks to make agriculture more productive with lower energy consumption; improve the ways of learning online; and new ways to monitor the accuracy of climate change.















