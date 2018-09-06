Guadalajara has the largest laboratory analysis team in the country





Mexico, Sep. 6 (Notimex).- A private company in Guadalajara has the largest and most advanced platform in Mexico, and it is also one of the largest in Latin America for laboratory analysis.

The program is capable of automatically performing up to 4,500 tests per hour, which reduces the process by up to 80 percent and diagnoses more than one million patients per year.

The Santo Domingo Belenes laboratory is the owner of the Aptio Automation platform, which seeks to offer a high quality service to different institutions and companies in the governmental, private and public spheres.

In a statement, Héctor Marrufo Ortega, general director of Laboratorio Santo Domingo, pointed out that this state-of-the-art robotic solution means the total automation of the laboratory and all the stages of the process: pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical.

Likewise, routine tests such as glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, among others, can be performed in less than eight minutes, which improves the quality of service for patients.

The company currently has 10 laboratories, distributed in Guanajuato and Jalisco; the eve inaugurated a new branch with more than one thousand square meters, in Zapopan, Jalisco.

