Goleadores y marcador de la 15ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 11 dic (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la decimoquinta
jornada de la Premier League:
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa (74)
West Brom 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 1 Mkhitaryan (29)
Tottenham 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 1 Boufal (53)
Middlesbrough 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 2 Lallana (5), Origi (48)
West Ham 2 Payet (27), Antonio (39)
-------------------------- S Á B A D O --------------------------
Watford 3 Okaka (36, 64), Prödl (59)
Everton 2 Lukaku (17, 86)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Arsenal 3 Walcott (42), Özil (49), Iwobi (75)
Stoke 1 Adam (29,p)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 3 Hendrick (13), Ward (16), Boyd (75)
Bournemouth 2 Afobé (45+2), Daniels (90+1)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Hull City 3 Snodgrass (27,p), Diomandé (72), Livermore (78)
Crystal Palace 3 Benteke (52,p), Zaha (70), Campbell (89)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 3 Sigurdsson (51,p), Llorente (54, 80)
Sunderland 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester 4 Vardy (3, 20, 78), King (5)
Manchester City 2 Kolarov (82), Nolito (90)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 16 de la Premier League:
- Martes 13 de diciembre: Bournemouth-Leicester (19:45 GMT) y
Everton-Arsenal (19:45 GMT).
- Miércoles 14 de diciembre: Middlesbrough-Liverpool (19:45 GMT),
Sunderland-Chelsea (19:45 GMT), West Ham-Burnley (19:45 GMT),
Crystal Palace-Manchester United (20:00 GMT), Manchester
City-Watford (20:00 GMT), Stoke-Southampton (20:00 GMT), Tottenham
Hotspur-Hull City (20:00 GMT) y West Bromwich-Swansea (20:00 GMT).
