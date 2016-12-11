Goleadores y marcador de la 15ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 11 dic (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la decimoquinta

jornada de la Premier League:

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Chelsea 1 Diego Costa (74)

West Brom 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 1 Mkhitaryan (29)

Tottenham 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton 1 Boufal (53)

Middlesbrough 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 2 Lallana (5), Origi (48)

West Ham 2 Payet (27), Antonio (39)

-------------------------- S Á B A D O --------------------------

Watford 3 Okaka (36, 64), Prödl (59)

Everton 2 Lukaku (17, 86)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Arsenal 3 Walcott (42), Özil (49), Iwobi (75)

Stoke 1 Adam (29,p)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 3 Hendrick (13), Ward (16), Boyd (75)

Bournemouth 2 Afobé (45+2), Daniels (90+1)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City 3 Snodgrass (27,p), Diomandé (72), Livermore (78)

Crystal Palace 3 Benteke (52,p), Zaha (70), Campbell (89)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 3 Sigurdsson (51,p), Llorente (54, 80)

Sunderland 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 4 Vardy (3, 20, 78), King (5)

Manchester City 2 Kolarov (82), Nolito (90)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 16 de la Premier League:

- Martes 13 de diciembre: Bournemouth-Leicester (19:45 GMT) y

Everton-Arsenal (19:45 GMT).

- Miércoles 14 de diciembre: Middlesbrough-Liverpool (19:45 GMT),

Sunderland-Chelsea (19:45 GMT), West Ham-Burnley (19:45 GMT),

Crystal Palace-Manchester United (20:00 GMT), Manchester

City-Watford (20:00 GMT), Stoke-Southampton (20:00 GMT), Tottenham

Hotspur-Hull City (20:00 GMT) y West Bromwich-Swansea (20:00 GMT).

