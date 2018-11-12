Algorithm that identifies the footprint of the palm of the hand is developed

Mexico, Nov. 12 (Notimex).- Mexican scientists developed an algorithm that identifies the palmar footprint, and patented this innovation in Spain with the collaboration of the University of Canarias.

The project is the result of the doctoral thesis of Miguel Ángel Medina Pérez, from the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE, for its acronym in Spanish), and had the academic support of Leopoldo Altamirano Robles, general director of this institute, reported the National Science Council and Technology (Concyt, for its acronym in Spanish), through its information agency.

"Normally one identifies himself with fingerprints, but even when they have a high percentage of confidence, there is always a range of uncertainty," Altamirano Robles explained in an interview.

The palm of the hand is one more of these data used by governments, banks, companies and organizations around the world to recognize people, according to the specialist.

Algorithms exist for the identification of the palmar fingerprint, but in this new scientific work "we wanted to enter into that dynamic and develop a new one that recognizes the footprint of the palm of the hand".

The researcher in Computational Sciences added that in this area it is not enough to create a new algorithm, but to be among the first ten worldwide "to be worth and be taken into account."

He considered that in the field of biometrics, there are elements that can contribute to the recognition of people.

"You can use the way they walk or their faces. It is almost resolved that you show your photo and identify yourself. The problem now is that a system recognizes you, for example, when you walk in a hallway without seeing the camera and without controlled lighting; there is the problem," he explained.

The specialists reported that they work in a system that in addition to identifying the face of a person, can determine their activity, a system that can differentiate if someone is greeting someone else, or is at risk. "This has security applications, we are working in that direction," he explained.

NTX/MSG/JCG